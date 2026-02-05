Date Taken: 01.18.2026 Date Posted: 02.06.2026 08:43 Photo ID: 9509914 VIRIN: 260118-N-VJ258-1005 Resolution: 2667x4000 Size: 1.46 MB Location: VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 9 of 9], by SA Juan Serratosguzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.