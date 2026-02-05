Maj. Gen. Slade Visits BSFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Stephen Slade, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Combat Forces Command, speaks to Andrew Halldin, Space Base Delta 2 Executive Director, during an installation tour at Buckley Space Force Base, Feb. 4, 2026. This visit aimed to foster open communication with Airmen and Guardians while also reinforcing the command’s commitment to supporting the personnel and resources required for the Space Force’s operational missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)