Maj. Gen. Stephen Slade, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Combat Forces Command, is being briefed by the dormitory staff at Buckley Space Force Base’s during an installation visit Feb. 4, 2026. Investments in Buckley SFB's infrastructure, facilities, and support services, like the dorms, directly link to the ability to deter aggression in space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9508805
|VIRIN:
|260204-X-YW354-1234
|Resolution:
|5622x3741
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Slade Visits BSFB [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Danielle McBride