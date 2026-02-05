Maj. Gen. Slade Visits BSFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Stephen Townsend, Airmen and Guardian Leadership School commandant, briefs Maj. Gen. Stephen Slade, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Combat Forces Command, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 4, 2026. During his installation visit, Slade also toured dormitories and met with the 460th Civil Engineering Squadron’s snow team. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)