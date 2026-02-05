Maj. Gen. Slade Visits BSFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Colton Hunkeapillar, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance, briefs snow removal requirements to Maj. Gen. Stephen Slade, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Combat Forces Command, during an installation tour at Buckley Space Force Base, Feb. 4, 2026. This visit reinforced the command’s commitment to supporting the personnel and resources required for the Space Force’s vital operational missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)