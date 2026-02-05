(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. Gen. Slade Visits BSFB [Image 6 of 8]

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Tech. Sgt. Colton Hunkeapillar, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance, briefs snow removal requirements to Maj. Gen. Stephen Slade, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Combat Forces Command, during an installation tour at Buckley Space Force Base, Feb. 4, 2026. This visit reinforced the command’s commitment to supporting the personnel and resources required for the Space Force’s vital operational missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 15:44
    This work, Maj. Gen. Slade Visits BSFB [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS

