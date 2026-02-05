Maj. Gen. Slade Visits BSFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Justin Clayton, 18th Intelligence Squadron, asks a question to Maj. Gen. Stephen Slade, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Combat Forces Command, during an installation visit at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 4, 2026. Slade spent one hour with Airmen and Guardians to discuss warfighter readiness and the development of service members through training. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)