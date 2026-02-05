Maj. Gen. Slade Visits BSFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Stephen Slade, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Combat Forces Command, tours Buckley Space Force Base’s dormitories during an installation visit Feb. 4, 2026. This visit aimed to foster open communication with Guardians and Airmen and identify opportunities for improvement and resource optimization. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)