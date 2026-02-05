Kearsarge Hosts Tour For Joint Combined Warfighting School

260204-N-EJ492-1112 NORFOLK, Va. – (Feb. 4, 2026) Gunnery Sgt. Eduardo Santoyo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), speaks about the flight deck to members of the Joint Combined Warfighting School, Feb. 4, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 12:45
|Photo ID:
|9508266
|VIRIN:
|260204-N-EJ492-1112
|Resolution:
|5370x3836
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
