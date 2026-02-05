Kearsarge Hosts Tour For Joint Combined Warfighting School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260204-N-EJ492-1036 NORFOLK, Va. – (Feb. 4, 2026) Students of the Joint Combined Warfighting School ask questions about the well deck to Chief Boatswain’s Mate Paul Williams, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Feb. 4, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)