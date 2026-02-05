(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kearsarge Hosts Tour For Midshipmen [Image 8 of 15]

    Kearsarge Hosts Tour For Midshipmen

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260203-N-EJ492-1042 NORFOLK, Va. – (Feb. 3, 2026) Cmdr. Samantha Damon, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), speaks with Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy, Feb. 3, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 12:45
    Photo ID: 9508254
    VIRIN: 260203-N-EJ492-1042
    Resolution: 3501x5251
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    This work, Kearsarge Hosts Tour For Midshipmen [Image 15 of 15], by SA Dylan Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Kearsage (LHD 3)
    Navy
    tour

