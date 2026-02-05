Kearsarge Hosts Tour For Midshipmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260203-N-EJ492-1042 NORFOLK, Va. – (Feb. 3, 2026) Cmdr. Samantha Damon, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), speaks with Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy, Feb. 3, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)