260203-N-EJ492-1109 NORFOLK, Va. – (Feb. 3, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Karg, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), shows equipment used in the pilot house for a quartermaster, Feb. 3, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)
This work, Kearsarge Hosts Tour For Midshipmen [Image 15 of 15], by SA Dylan Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.