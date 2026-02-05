Kearsarge Hosts Tour For Midshipmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260203-N-EJ492-1109 NORFOLK, Va. – (Feb. 3, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Karg, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), shows equipment used in the pilot house for a quartermaster, Feb. 3, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)