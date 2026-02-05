Kearsarge Hosts Tour For Midshipmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260203-N-EJ492-1076 NORFOLK, Va. – (Feb. 3, 2026) Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate Shawn Stevens, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), explains what damage controlmen and machinist’s mates work on to Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy, Feb. 3, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)