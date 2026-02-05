260203-N-EJ492-1084 NORFOLK, Va. – (Feb. 3, 2026) Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate Shawn Stevens, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), shows what equipment damage controlmen and machinist’s mates use, Feb. 3, 2026. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan Spears)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 12:45
|Photo ID:
|9508258
|VIRIN:
|260203-N-EJ492-1084
|Resolution:
|5176x4000
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
This work, Kearsarge Hosts Tour For Midshipmen [Image 15 of 15], by SA Dylan Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.