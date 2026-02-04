379th EMXS repairs KC-135 landing gear

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyrus Steinman, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems technician, monitors indicators during a landing gear swing on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 4, 2026. Electrical and environmental systems technicians maintain and repair the wiring and electrical components of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)