    379th EMXS repairs KC-135 landing gear [Image 10 of 10]

    379th EMXS repairs KC-135 landing gear

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyrus Steinman, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems technician, monitors indicators during a landing gear swing on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 4, 2026. Electrical and environmental systems technicians maintain and repair the wiring and electrical components of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 06:28
    Photo ID: 9507643
    VIRIN: 260204-F-KV687-1242
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th EMXS repairs KC-135 landing gear [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    landing gear swing
    CENTCOM
    KC-135 Stratotanker

