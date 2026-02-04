379th EMXS repairs KC-135 landing gear

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Grant Williams, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems technician, changes the lock and position switch on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 4, 2025. Lock and position switches communicate the position status of landing gear to pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)