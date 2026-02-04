379th EMXS repairs KC-135 landing gear

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Grant Williams and Senior Airman Andrew Monroe, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems technicians, change a landing gear lock and position switch on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 4, 2025. Lock and position switches are critical to the safe execution of landing gear retraction and extension. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)