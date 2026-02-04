379th EMXS repairs KC-135 landing gear

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron electric and enviornmental systems shop conduct a landing gear swing for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 4, 2026. Landing gear swings allow maintainers to test the retraction and extension of landing gear to troubleshoot and repair relevant components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
