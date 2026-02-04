379th EMXS repairs KC-135 landing gear

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft sits fully raised on hydraulic jacks for a landing gear swing in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 4, 2026. Landing gear swings allow maintainers to test the retraction and extension of landing gear to troubleshoot and repair relevant components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)