379th EMXS repairs KC-135 landing gear

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Grant Williams, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems technician, grabs tools from a toolbox in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 4, 2025. Electrical and environmental systems technicians maintain and repair the wiring and electrical components of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)