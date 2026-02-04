III MEF Band Provides Musical Workshop at Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luis Mejia, a trombone instrumentalist with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, practices with students of Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration School during a musical workshop in Bangkok, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 27, 2026. These musical workshops foster mutual cultural exchange through the universal language of music, as well as offering opportunities for shared learning and growth. Mejia is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)