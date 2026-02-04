III MEF Band Provides Musical Workshop at Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band introduce themselves to students of Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration School during a workshop in Bangkok, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 27, 2026. These musical workshops foster mutual cultural exchange through the universal language of music, as well as offering opportunities for shared learning and growth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)