III MEF Band Provides Musical Workshop at Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Noah Lindsey, a saxophone instrumentalist with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, gives insight to a student of Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration School during a workshop in Bangkok, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 27, 2026. These musical workshops foster mutual cultural exchange through the universal language of music, as well as offering opportunities for shared learning and growth. Lindsey is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)