U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cole Yates, a bass instrumentalist with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, gives insight to students of Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration School during a musical workshop in Bangkok, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 27, 2026. These musical workshops foster mutual cultural exchange through the universal language of music, as well as offering opportunities for shared learning and growth. Yates is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 01:42
|Photo ID:
|9507461
|VIRIN:
|260127-M-WK421-1092
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|14.56 MB
|Location:
|BANGKOK, TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
III MEF Band Provides Musical Workshop at Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Justin Cledera