III MEF Band Provides Musical Workshop at Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Musician 1st Class Justin Malizia, a trumpet instrumentalist with the 7th Fleet Band, gives insight to students of Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration School during a musical workshop in Bangkok, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 27, 2026. These musical workshops foster mutual cultural exchange through the universal language of music, as well as offering opportunities for shared learning and growth. Malizia is a native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)