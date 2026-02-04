(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    III MEF Band Provides Musical Workshop at Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration

    III MEF Band Provides Musical Workshop at Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform with students of Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration School, Bangkok, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 27, 2026. These musical workshops foster mutual cultural exchange through the universal language of music, as well as offering opportunities for shared learning and growth. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 01:42
    Photo ID: 9507457
    VIRIN: 260127-M-WK421-1137
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.01 MB
    Location: BANGKOK, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Band Provides Musical Workshop at Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III MEF BAND
    Cultural Exchange
    Togetherness
    Jazz
    Performance
    Concert

