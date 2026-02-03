(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Van Hoof, 86th Dental Squadron oral and maxillofacial surgeon poses for a portrait at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. Van Hoof joined the Air Force through the Health’s Professionals Scholarship Program, as a general dentist and then was selected for the Oral Surgery Residency Program at Brook Army Medical Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 07:10
    Photo ID: 9505983
    VIRIN: 260129-F-OC855-1007
    Resolution: 5200x3567
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure
    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure
    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure
    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure
    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure
    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure
    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surgery
    86th Airlfit Wing
    Landstuhl Army Regional Medical Center
    Germany
    Doctor
    Ramstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery