86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian Smith, 86th Dental Squadron oral surgery technician, washes his hands before a surgery at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. Washing your hands or “scrubbing in” is considered a crucial step in the process of preparing for surgery to prevent from infecting a patient’s open wounds with germs and causing fatal, life-threatening infections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)