U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian Smith, 86th Dental Squadron oral surgery technician, washes his hands before a surgery at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. Washing your hands or “scrubbing in” is considered a crucial step in the process of preparing for surgery to prevent from infecting a patient’s open wounds with germs and causing fatal, life-threatening infections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 07:10
|Photo ID:
|9505977
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-OC855-1001
|Resolution:
|4858x3480
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, 86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure
