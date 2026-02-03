(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure [Image 1 of 7]

    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian Smith, 86th Dental Squadron oral surgery technician, washes his hands before a surgery at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. Washing your hands or “scrubbing in” is considered a crucial step in the process of preparing for surgery to prevent from infecting a patient’s open wounds with germs and causing fatal, life-threatening infections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 07:10
    Photo ID: 9505977
    VIRIN: 260129-F-OC855-1001
    Resolution: 4858x3480
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure

    86th Airlift Wing
    Landstuhl
    86th Dental Squadron
    Landstuhl Army Regional Medical Center
    Germany
    Doctor

