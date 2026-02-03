86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Van Hoof, right, 86th Dental Squadron oral and maxillofacial surgeon and Lt. Col. Matthew Wilson, 86th chief oral and maxillofacial surgeon, administers surgical treatment on a patient at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The patient was seen by the 86th DS to alleviate pain from jaw misalignment. (U.S. Photo by Airman Paden Henry)