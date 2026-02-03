86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron conduct bilateral sagittal split osteotomy surgery at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. This surgery is performed to correct severe lower jaw misalignments by cutting and repositioning the jaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)