U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron, prep for bilateral sagittal split osteotomy surgery at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The 86th DS performs jaw reconstructive surgery to correct underbites, jaw misalignments and sleep apnea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 07:10
|Photo ID:
|9505978
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-OC855-1002
|Resolution:
|5193x3462
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure
No keywords found.