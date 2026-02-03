(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    86th Dental Squadron's Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure [Image 5 of 7]

    86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 86th Dental Squadron carry out bilateral sagittal split osteotomy surgery at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The patient had a BSSO to alleviate jaw misalignment issues to help ensure mission readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    This work, 86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    surgery
    Ramstein Air Base
    Dental
    Landstuhl Army Regional Medical Center
    Germany
    doctor

