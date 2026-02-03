86th Dental Squadron’s Maj. Van Hoof sees the person behind the procedure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 86th Dental Squadron carry out bilateral sagittal split osteotomy surgery at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The patient had a BSSO to alleviate jaw misalignment issues to help ensure mission readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)