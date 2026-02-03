U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, receive a brief from an advanced trauma life support instructor assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center during a medical educational course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. The 31st Medical Group hosted its first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course, integrating medical professionals across multiple services and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9505914
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-LD437-1116
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.41 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.