31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, receive a brief from an advanced trauma life support instructor assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center during a medical educational course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. The 31st Medical Group hosted its first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course, integrating medical professionals across multiple services and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)