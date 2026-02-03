31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Maj. Colin Massey, 173rd Airborne Brigade battalion surgeon, and Col. Brian. M. Cohee, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center advanced trauma life support instructor, treats simulated injuries during a joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. The medical course enhanced healthcare providers' trauma care capabilities by developing critical skills in patient assessment and decision making in life-saving interventions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)