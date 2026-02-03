(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano [Image 3 of 6]

    31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Col. Brian M. Cohee, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center advanced trauma life support instructor, trains U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, on trauma nursing processes at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. The joint training standardized U.S. European Command medical procedures and practices across multiple services and locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 04:57
    VIRIN: 260129-F-LD437-1059
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, 31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

