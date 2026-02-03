31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Brian M. Cohee, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center advanced trauma life support instructor, trains U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, on trauma nursing processes at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. The joint training standardized U.S. European Command medical procedures and practices across multiple services and locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)