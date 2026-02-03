31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kara Granroth, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center advanced trauma life support instructor, instructs a joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. The course provided best trauma nursing practices with updated medical knowledge to healthcare providers for operational and deployed purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9505900
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-LD437-1021
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
