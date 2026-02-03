31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano

From left, U.S. Air Force Capts. Michelle Aholia, Nicole Chalut, and Anne Gielyn, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron clinical nurses, receive instructions from Lt. Col. Kara Granroth, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center advanced trauma life support instructor, during a simulated trauma medical exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. The joint training standardized U.S. European Command medical procedures and practices across multiple services and locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9505909
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-LD437-1077
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.17 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
