31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano

A medical training mannequin is utilized during the first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 29, 2026. The joint training course enhanced medical readiness by ensuring healthcare providers remain aligned with current medical practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)