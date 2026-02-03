U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Owen Gill, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance supervisor, MacDill Air Force Base, Fl., refills hydraulic fluid on a snowplow at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 29, 2026. Air Mobility Command mobilized mission-ready Airmen and specialized equipment in support of winter weather preparedness efforts to ensure “America’s Airfield” remained operational amid historic severe weather impacts. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula)
AMC surges to keep ‘America’s Airfield’ in the fight
