U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Figueroa, 89th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, analyzes weather data at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 24, 2026. The 89th OSS weather flight worked around the clock, providing real-time analysis directly to Joint Base Andrews senior leaders to inform critical, time-sensitive decisions as the historic storm evolved. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9505637
|VIRIN:
|260124-F-PP198-1029
|Resolution:
|5054x3369
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
AMC surges to keep ‘America’s Airfield’ in the fight
