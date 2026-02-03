AMC surges to keep ‘America’s Airfield’ in the fight

Photo By 1st Lt. Alexis Kula | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron and Airmen from across Air Mobility Command conduct snow removal operations on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 29, 2026. Air Mobility Command mobilized mission-ready Airmen and specialized equipment in support of winter weather preparedness efforts to ensure “America’s Airfield” remained operational amid historic severe weather impacts. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md.— As historic winter storm “Fern” shut down commercial aviation across the National Capital Region, one runway remained mission ready. While surrounding airports went dark, the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, airfield continued operations, sustained by a deliberate surge of Air Mobility Command manpower and equipment that reinforced one of the nation’s most critical airfields.

The operation underscored the strategic importance of “America’s Airfield,” a global node where national leadership, continuity of government and joint operations converge. Home to the 89th Airlift Wing’s Special Air Mission(s), the 316th Wing, executive transport squadrons from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army and multiple joint mission partners, Joint Base Andrews is not simply an airfield…it is an instrument of national power.

“As the Joint Base Andrews Airfield Manager and Airfield Snow Control Center Director, I cannot overstate the totality of operations that take place here or the importance of this airfield,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Boothe, 89th Operations Support Squadron airfield manager. “I am proud to be part of the Joint Base Andrews team. The dedication and teamwork demonstrated in response to the recent winter storm showcased how this joint force continues to redefine the realm of what is possible.”

Anticipating the storm’s severity, AMC mobilized more than 50 mission-ready Airmen plus specialized equipment from across 11 mobility installations, embedding them with the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron and 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron before conditions deteriorated. The surge provided the depth and sustainment required to power continuous airfield operations as conditions rapidly changed.

The diverse team includedPavements and Construction Equipment specialists,Mission Generation vehicle mechanicsresponsible for keeping snow removal equipment operational,Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance technicians, andFire Protection specialistssupporting airfield safety. Together, they formed a unified force with the 89th and 316th focused on a single objective: keeping “America’s Airfield” operational.

“This runway matters,” saidU.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Schmidt, 316th CES director of operations. “When other airfields shut down, the mission here does not pause. The additional AMC manpower and equipment gave us the depth and endurance we needed to keep operations moving through the evolving conditions. Regardless of what patch you wear, engineers are always ready to lead the way no matter the mission.”

Winter operations quickly evolved from heavy snowfall into a prolonged fight against ice as melting and refreezing cycles repeatedly degraded surfaces and stressed equipment. Integrated teams executed 24-hour operations for nine consecutive days, logging 19,000 labor hours to clear runways, taxiways and critical infrastructure. This concerted joint force effort directly enabled the launch and recovery of nearly 280 aircraft, including executive airlift, foreign dignitary, transient cargo and aeromedical operations, despite severe weather impacts.

"When we got the short-notice call, we were out the door in less than eight hours," said Tech. Sgt. Bernard Martinez Jr., a vehicle maintenance supervisor assigned to 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. "We knew the mission was to keep ‘America's Airfield’ open for our nation's leaders. Our job as maintainers was to ensure the snow removal equipment stayed in the fight, and it's a source of immense pride to know we made an impact on this incredible mission.”

The historic storm served as a real-world validation of the Air Force promise. It demonstrated that through proactive planning, strategic partnership, and the sheer grit of its Airmen, the mission will always continue, ensuring that our nation's leaders have an open runway anytime, anywhere.

"AMC provides Rapid Global Mobility for the joint force, and this operation was a perfect example," said Col. Chris Robinson, 89th Airlift Wing commander. "In this case, it allowed us to surge the right people with the right equipment at the right time to mitigate the impacts of the storm. By integrating seamlessly with the forces at Joint Base Andrews, we ensured ‘America's Airfield’ remained operational for our joint partners and our nation."

As the region slowly thawed, the clear, black runways of “America's Airfield” stood as a testament to the readiness and resolve of the total force, proving that while weather can halt a city, it cannot halt the mission.