    AMC surges to keep 'America's Airfield' in the fight

    AMC surges to keep ‘America’s Airfield’ in the fight

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Figueroa, 89th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, monitors a Tactical Meteorological Observing System at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 24, 2026. The 89th OSS weather flight worked around the clock, providing real-time analysis directly to Joint Base Andrews senior leaders to inform critical, time-sensitive decisions as the historic storm evolved. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 21:57
    Photo ID: 9505633
    VIRIN: 260124-F-PP198-1012
    Resolution: 4854x3236
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, AMC surges to keep ‘America’s Airfield’ in the fight [Image 13 of 13], by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

