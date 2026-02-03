AMC surges to keep ‘America’s Airfield’ in the fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Air Force C-40 aircraft assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing sits on the airfield at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 29, 2026, after severe winter storm ‘Fern’ impacted the region. Air Mobility Command mobilized mission-ready Airmen and specialized equipment in support of winter weather preparedness efforts to ensure “America’s Airfield” remained operational amid historic severe weather impacts. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula)