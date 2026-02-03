(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMC surges to keep ‘America’s Airfield’ in the fight [Image 11 of 13]

    AMC surges to keep ‘America’s Airfield’ in the fight

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula 

    89th Airlift Wing

    A U.S Air Force C-40 aircraft assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing sits on the airfield at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 29, 2026, after severe winter storm ‘Fern’ impacted the region. Air Mobility Command mobilized mission-ready Airmen and specialized equipment in support of winter weather preparedness efforts to ensure “America’s Airfield” remained operational amid historic severe weather impacts. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 21:57
    Photo ID: 9505647
    VIRIN: 260129-F-PP198-1242
    Resolution: 5570x3713
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    USAF
    Joint Base Andrews
    89th Airlift Wing
    America's Airfield
    SAMFOX

