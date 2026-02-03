AMC surges to keep ‘America’s Airfield’ in the fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron and Airmen from across Air Mobility Command conduct snow removal operations on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 29, 2026. Air Mobility Command mobilized mission-ready Airmen and specialized equipment in support of winter weather preparedness efforts to ensure “America’s Airfield” remained operational amid historic severe weather impacts. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Alexis Kula)