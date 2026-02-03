(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    26th ERQS Assists Forward Refueling Points within CENTCOM [Image 8 of 10]

    26th ERQS Assists Forward Refueling Points within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron idles on a runway in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2026. The 26th ERQS provides forward refueling points any time of the day or night helping to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 03:07
    Photo ID: 9504577
    VIRIN: 260126-F-OE100-1826
    Resolution: 4453x2969
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th ERQS Assists Forward Refueling Points within CENTCOM [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    26th ERQS
    Combat Camera
    C-130
    USCENTCOM

