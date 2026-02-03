26th ERQS Assists Forward Refueling Points within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron idles on a runway in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2026. The 26th ERQS provides forward refueling points any time of the day or night helping to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)