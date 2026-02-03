26th ERQS Assists Forward Refueling Points within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepare an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft for takeoff in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2026. The 26th ERQS provides personnel recovery, aerial refueling, and forward arming and refueling points within the CENTCOM AOR anytime of the day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)