26th ERQS Assists Forward Refueling Points within CENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2026. The Combat King has the ability to receive fuel during flight enabling it to then provide forward refueling points any time of the day or night helping to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)