26th ERQS Assists Forward Refueling Points within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Forward Arming and Refueling Point team connects a fuel hose in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2026. Employing night vision capabilities, the 26th ERQS FARP team provides forward refueling within the CENTCOM AOR anytime of the day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)