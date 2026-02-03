26th ERQS Assists Forward Refueling Points within CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force Maj. William Berryhill, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron pilot, prepares for takeoff in a HC-130J Combat King II aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2026. Employing night vision capabilities the 26th ERQS provides personnel recovery, aerial refueling, and forward arming and refueling points within the CENTCOM AOR anytime of the day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)
|01.25.2026
|02.03.2026 03:07
|9504569
|260126-F-OE100-1245
|5567x3711
|3.18 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|4
|0
