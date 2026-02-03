26th ERQS Assists Forward Refueling Points within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Forward Arming and Refueling Point team prepare a fuel hose on board a HC-130J Combat King II aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2026. The 26th ERQS FARP team provides forward refueling points at any time of the day or night, helping to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)