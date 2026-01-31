A ceremony program rests in the hands of an attendee during a 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. The program outlined the ceremonial sequence and highlighted the squadron’s leadership transition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9502749
|VIRIN:
|260201-F-GU615-1018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.