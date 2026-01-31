944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A ceremony program rests in the hands of an attendee during a 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. The program outlined the ceremonial sequence and highlighted the squadron’s leadership transition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)